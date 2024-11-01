Air travel in November 2023 reaches 99% of 2019’s levels - IATA

KUALA LUMPUR: Air travel has reached 99 per cent of 2019 levels in November 2023, with the Asia-Pacific region reporting the strongest year-on-year (y-o-y) results as recovery continued, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

It said total air traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), rose 29.7 per cent y-o-y in November 2023.

“Globally, traffic is now at 99.1 per cent of November 2019’s levels,” it said in a statement today.

IATA said international traffic rose 26.4 per cent y-o-y in November 2023 versus November 2022, and reached 94.5 per cent of November 2019’s levels, while domestic traffic was up 34.8 per cent y-o-y and was 6.7 per cent above November 2019’s level.

“The Asia-Pacific region continued to report the strongest y-o-y results (up 63.8 per cent), with all regions showing improvement y-o-y,” it said.

IATA director-general Willie Walsh noted that international travel remains 5.5 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, but that gap was rapidly closing.

He added that domestic markets have been above their pre-pandemic levels continuously since April 2023.–Bernama