AirAsia CEO Riad Asmat announces resignation

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia chief executive officer (CEO) Riad Asmat announced his resignation today.

In his Instagram posting, Riad thanked AirAsia and the team “for their undying support given throughout the good as well as bad times,” and said it was “truly an honor to have been given the opportunity to work with each and everyone one of you throughout these years.”

“As I take a bit of break and transition into possible advisory roles for this organisation, please take good care of yourselves and stay safe always.

“I don’t really believe in goodbyes as it’s more of a ‘see you around’ thing for me. So ‘see you around’ guys,” Riad said in the posting, adding that he “loved every single bit of the journey with AirAsia with no regrets.”

Riad was appointed as the CEO of AirAsia on Jan 10, 2018. - Bernama