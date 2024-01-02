Aminuddin: Civil servants prime movers of Malaysia Madani agenda

REMBAU: Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) described civil servants as the collective prime movers of Malaysia Madani and called on them to always facilitate better understanding among the community to achieve the aspirations of the agenda at the state and national levels.

He suggested that leaders of state and federal government departments should strategically promote competitive human dignity values within their organizations through the state-level Madani Mobilisation Programme.

“We hope that the participants can strengthen their understanding of Malaysia Madani and its connection to state and national planning policies and their implementation.

“This Madani culture agenda was initiated in September last year...it started with the Madani Generation Camp involving Form 4 students from all over the state,“ he said during the state Madani Mobilisation Programme (Heads of State Government and Federal) at the Wawasan Negara Ulu Sepri Camp.

Also present was Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to inaugurate the programme which was attended by 120 state and federal civil servants.

He said so far three cohorts of 360 Form 4 students have been involved in the programme, which was conducted at the Pusako Camp in Batu Kikir, and the National Character Building Programme involving Pre-University students (Forml 6).

Aminuddin said the state government has allocated RM 500,000 for the National Character Building programme this year.

“The next target group is government employees. We have successfully implemented the Madani Mobilisation Programme Series-1 involving 120 participants comprising grade 44 to grade 52 state government employees from Dec 13 to 15 last year,“ he said. -Bernama