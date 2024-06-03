Aminuddin: N.Sembilan achieves record investments of RM10.1b in 2023

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government has achieved its 2023 investment target by securing 189 approved projects involving a total investment of RM10.1 billion, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said.

He said these investments approved by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority for 2023 represented a 13 per cent jump compared to RM8.9 billion in the preceding year.

“Of the total, domestic investments make up RM4.1 billion while foreign investments amount to RM6.0 billion. These investments are expected to open up 3,250 job opportunities in the state.

“The manufacturing sector is the largest contributor with RM7.6 billion, followed by the services sector at RM2.5 billion. This is the best and highest investment achievement ever recorded in the state,” he said in a statement today.

According to Aminuddin, the state government remains committed in providing the facilities and basic amenities to ensure the state continues to be a destination for domestic and foreign investors in the future.

He also expressed his appreciation for the commitment shown by all parties involved in the effort to spur investments in the state. -Bernama