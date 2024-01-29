Animal welfare society bitten by scammers

PETALING JAYA: The Second Chance Animal Society (SCAS) has become the third and latest animal welfare organisation targeted by scammers.

The scammers, who used the Telegram app, tricked people into carrying out simple tasks to receive small payouts.

The victims, who believed that they were dealing with SCAS, were later coerced into making larger payments for fake investments.

The scam has impacted the operations of SCAS and forced it to temporarily block all direct bank transfers to prevent the fraudsters from emptying its coffers.

“Following a similar attack on two other animal welfare organisations, these scammers, who operate predominantly through Telegram, have now targeted us.

“This incident has significantly disrupted our operations and impacted our ability to receive donations. We are working hard to resolve this crisis and appreciate public support during this time,” said SCAS president Yeoh Saik Kim.

SCAS, which was formed in September 2009 with 12 orphaned dogs rescued at a wet market in Jalan Kelang Lama, has since grown into a registered NGO with a no-kill policy.

Yeoh said the shelter, situated at Pekan Batu 14 in Cheras, has rescued 500 injured, abused and abandoned animals over the years.

“We have successfully rehomed over 1,000 stray dogs and this embodies our belief that every dog deserves a second chance. We could not have achieved this without public donations and volunteers to run our operations. So, we are appealing for people to continue their support.”

Yeoh said as a direct result of the scammer attack, SCAS is now facing a critical financial setback due to people being unable to make donations.

“This has affected our ability to meet our daily expenses. The thought of innocent animals going hungry due to the fallout of this incident truly breaks our hearts.

“It is sad to see how the actions of a few can have such a devastating impact on the welfare of voiceless animals.”

Yeoh said SCAS needs some RM40,000 monthly to cover its operation costs, including about RM1,300 monthly to purchase 150kg of kibble to feed 500 rescued animals.

“We are actively seeking alternative channels to receive donations.”

SCAS is also appealing for food donations to ensure that its rescued animals are continuously fed.

Despite the challenges, the organisation remains grateful for the support it has received, including a recent donation of 51 bags of kibble, that would last five days.

Yeoh said SCAS is committed to overcoming its current challenges and continuing its mission to provide a second chance to animals in need.

It also urged people to be cautious and report suspicious messages or scams to the authorities.

“SCAS is hopeful that with public support, we can continue our work to rescue and rehome strays.”

It also warned people to refrain from engaging in any “opportunities” from unverified sources, especially those involving money deposits.

Those who wish to support SCAS can make contributions through PayPal, ShopeePay or Touch ‘n Go by accessing the apps through the SCAS website.