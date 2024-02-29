Anthony Loke: KTMB to refurbish 18 sets of ETS, Komuter trains

BATU GAJAH: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will refurbish 18 train sets for electric train services (ETS) and Komuter, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Loke said his ministry intends to increase the number of ETS sets to raise the frequency of train services for passengers.

“We will also have a programme to restore some of the older set so that it can be reused to increase the number of trains in our service...we hope that the contract can be awarded (to refurbish the train sets) within the next few months.

“Some of these (trains) need major overhaul and refurbishment so that they can be put back into service. There are 18 sets that we want to refurbish comprising ETS and commuter trains, it’s not just ETS, we are also in need of more commuter trains,“ he said at a press conference after officiating the Sixth Convocation Ceremony of KTM Academy here today.

He said this when asked if KTMB has plans to add ETS carriages to avoid passenger congestion.

Meanwhile, Loke said KTMB will increase the number of train and frequency of travel ahead of Ramadan and Aidilfitri, similar to the recent Chinese New Year.

He said KTMB will continue to strive to ensure that their trains can continue to be improved.

“The Ministry of Transport has been requesting allocations to add trains and we also have a programme to refurbish old trains as there are also trains that may not be able to be used now due to maintenance issues.

“We will try to revive them so that the number of trains can be increased even more. If there are more train sets, then the frequency will be increased,“ he said when asked if there was an increase in the train and the frequency of travel ahead of the Aidilfitri festival in April.

Regarding today’s convocation ceremony, Loke said KTM Academy trains KTM employees, Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia holders as well as vendors and contractors to take skill courses related to the railway system.

Loke said it includes locomotive drivers, train drivers and technical fields, in addition to other skilled drivers and offers skill certificates including the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) with the Manpower Department under the Ministry of Human Resources.

“Indeed this is in line with the government’s desire to empower the TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) and this is one of the TVET fields that we promote or emphasise under the Ministry of Transport,“ he said.

At today’s convocation ceremony, a total of 224 graduates passed out of KTM Academy. -Bernama