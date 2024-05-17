Anwar congratulates Wong on appointment as Singapore’s PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Lawrence Wong on the latter’s appointment as Singapore’s new Prime Minister and invited him to visit Malaysia soon.

Anwar said he conveyed the congratulatory message via phone call to Wong.

“We expressed commitment to work closely together, besides continuing discussions on matters of mutual interest,“ he said in a Facebook post last night.

Wong, 51, was sworn in as Singapore’s fourth Prime Minister at the Istana on May 15, replacing Lee Hsien Loong, 72, who led the country’s administration for nearly 20 years.

In the same post, Anwar said Wong also congratulated Pakatan Harapan (PH) for its recent victory in the Kuala Kubu Bharu state by-election.