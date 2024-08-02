Anwar extends Chinese New Year greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today wished all the Chinese community a happy and prosperous new year.

“The Year of the Dragon, according to the Chinese zodiac, means strength and charisma, as well as creativity and confidence.

“Therefore, in order to boost the spirit of these universal principles, we as Malaysians must continue to be determined to become an advanced and madani society,” he said in a Facebook post.

He said the government would work harder to achieve a more prosperous and prominent Malaysia.

“The economy must be developed equitably, sustainably and benevolently, damage must be avoided and unity strengthened,” he added.

Anwar also uploaded a Chinese New Year video message on his Facebook page.

Chinese New Year 2024 falls on Feb 10 (Saturday).