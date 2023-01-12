Anwar has high trust in civil service - Mohd Zuki

PUTRAJAYA: The administration of the Unity Government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has placed high trust in the public service in implementing the national development agenda and putting Malaysia on the right trajectory towards becoming a developed country.

That is the view of Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali in conjunction with the one-year administration of the Unity Government, which also saw the emphasis and affirmation of the prime minister on the need for the government and public services to have an administrative governance that is trustworthy and has integrity.

“The prime minister said we (the civil servants) must rebuild the country which was once at a good level. We revived the economy and generated higher income for the country,” he said in an interview with the media.

He said the trust given by the prime minister made civil servants feel comfortable in carrying out their duties and Anwar also paid attention to the welfare of civil servants, including implementing the review of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

“We work synergistically when the prime minister, who is the number one person, believes in our ability, our civil servants are comfortable carrying out their duties. Any views of civil servants will be appreciated and (their) views sought.

“Most importantly, though, is that he (Anwar) seeks the involvement of all civil servants to join hands to move forward and develop this country. Insya-Allah, the main thing to be given for the welfare of civil servants includes the opportunity for promotion, pay and allowance rise,” he said.

Anwar was sworn in as Prime Minister on Nov 24 2022, five days after the 15th general election (GE15), before announcing the appointment of two Deputy Prime Ministers and 28 Cabinet members in the Unity Government on Dec 2, 2022.

Through a study of civil servants’ satisfaction with the Unity Government by the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) and Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU), Mohd Zuki said civil servants think the government has carried out its responsibilities well.

“The overall study found that, on average, there is satisfaction (with the government), the critical thing is that the welfare (of civil servants) is not left out. Hopefully, the government’s concern for civil servants will be reciprocated with the best service as conceived by the prime minister,” he said.

Mohd Zuki said Anwar’s popularity and high profile abroad facilitated the promotion of Malaysia and the entry of foreign investors into the country.

“I spoke with officers in the Foreign Ministry, they say the Prime Minister himself promoted the country. The Prime Minister has a high achievement at the international level, seems like the duties of Foreign Ministry officials are simpler. We just follow through on what he has started,” he said.

On the inculcation of MADANI values in the civil service, Mohd Zuki said the prime minister emphasised a work culture based on the MADANI values, which focused on building a society that is advanced in terms of thinking, spirituality and development.

On Jan 19, Anwar introduced Malaysia MADANI as an effort to steer and restore the dignity and glory of the country on the world stage. The MADANI stands on six distinct thrusts, namely sustainability, well-being, creativity, respect, confidence and courtesy.

“The prime minister conceived MADANI and I introduce The G.R.E.A.T Civil Service which refers to Good governance, Responsibility, Empathy, Accountability and Tenacity of purpose. My vision is more towards supporting the values of MADANI for us to implement in the context of civil service,” said Mohd Zuki.

Looking at the one-year administration of the Unity Government led by the Tambun Member of Parliament, Mohd Zuki praised the prime minister’s efforts, which emphasised fundamental issues like school toilets, dilapidated clinics and other basic public matters.

“For the prime minister, (school toilets) are basic issues and if the toilets cannot be maintained, how to give comfort to the students and how can they get proper education... that’s why he stressed on that matter.

“The prime minister also stressed that he doesn’t care if he is not recognised as the premier who did not build high-rise malls but his focus was more towards basic matters, like good stalls because Malaysia is not for the enjoyment of the rich only but every Malaysian. That is his priority,” he said.

He said the prime minister emphasised the rapid implementation of development policies or projects, but the governance aspect had to be followed without compromise.

He said the prime minister also emphasised the people’s welfare initiatives as contained under Budget 2024.

“No one is left out behind with the expenditure of large allocations and issues of concern and attention is paid to the welfare of the people,” he said.

Mohd Zuki said Anwar also emphasised prudent spending to avoid wastage and ensure savings in government administration.–Bernama