Anwar offers his condolences following death of Iranian president

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his condolences over the tragic plane crash in northern Iran which claimed the lives of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other members of the Iranian delegation.

“I had the honour of meeting President Raisi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last November. He exemplified a deep commitment to the welfare of his people and the dignity of his nation, which represents a proud and rich civilisation rooted in the principles of Islam.

“His dedication to justice, peace, and the upliftment of the ummah was truly inspiring. We committed ourselves to bolstering Malaysia-Iran relations, working together for the betterment of our peoples and the Muslim world. Our pledge will be fulfilled,“ Anwar said in a Facebook post.

The helicopter transporting Ebrahim, Hossein, and other passengers crashed into a mountain peak in East Azerbaijan province yesterday, reportedly burning completely in icy weather conditions, according to Iranian officials.

Iran’s vice president Mohsen Mansouri later confirmed the fatalities on social media and state televisions.

