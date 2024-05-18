ASTANA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim presented a birthday cake to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the last day of his official visit to Kazakhstan today.

Anwar presented the cake himself to Tokayev, who showed up at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport here before he left on his official visit to Uzbekistan.

Tokayev celebrates his 70th birthday today.

“Before boarding my airplane, I managed to wish President Tokayev happy birthday.

“Thank you for such a warm welcome for the Malaysian delegation and I. May both our countries’ ties continue to grow stronger for our mutual benefit, Insya-Allah,“ he posted on Facebook.

Anwar arrived here for a two-day official visit to strengthen ties between Malaysia and Kazakhstan in various fields that began 32 years ago.

The last time a Malaysian Prime Minister visited Kazakhstan was in 2014.