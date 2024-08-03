Anwar’s former pol sec sues Machang MP for defamation

KUALA LUMPUR: A former political secretary to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak has filed an RM10 million lawsuit against Machang Member of Parliament Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal for allegedly defaming him.

Farhash Wafa filed the suit through the legal firm of Messrs. Ahmad Deniel, Ruben & Co at the High Court here last Jan 22.

Based on the statement of claims obtained by the media, Farhash Wafa stated that Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, who is Bersatu Youth (Armada) chief, had made a defamatory statement against him at a press conference at the Parliament grounds on Nov 14 last year.

The former Perak PKR chairman claimed that the statement meant that he had offered bribes or threatened other members of Parliament to support the prime minister and the current government.

He claimed the statement also implied that he had colluded with or instructed an individual known as “Datuk Botak”, to offer bribes or threaten other members of Parliament to support the prime minister in Parliament.

Farhash Wafa said the defamatory statements, which he claimed prejudiced and demeaned his professional character, leadership, reputation and credibility, were also published on various social media platforms such as the Official YouTube of the Malaysian Parliament, TikTok and WhatsApp.

“The defendant also wants to embarrass me (in my capacity) as the chairman and director of several public-listed companies such as 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad and Apex Equity Holdings Berhad,“ he said.

Accordingly, he is seeking special damages of RM10 million, as well as in compensation, general, aggravated and exemplary damages from Wan Ahmad Fayhsal.

He also sought an injunction order to prevent Wan Fayhsal or any of his agents from repeating the defamatory statements and also for Wan Fayhsal to delete postings made on the matter on any of the social media accounts he controls. - Bernama