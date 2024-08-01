Anwar to continue to quote verses from Quran in speech

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he would continue to quote verses from the Quran and their interpretations in his speech.

However, he said, he would first consult the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) to avoid any controversy.

Anwar said that in a speech at one of the monthly assemblies with the staff of the Prime Minister’s Department, he had quoted a verse from the Quran and caused controversy, but he was grateful that the incident had sparked interest in the community, especially young people, to read and study the Quran.

“I consider it important that I read verses of the Quran verses and their interpretations to encourage debate, but I will refer to Jakim first to avoid controversy,“ he said at this month’s assembly with the staff of the Prime Minister’s department here today.

At the assembly last month (December), Anwar reportedly quoted the story of the seven young men known as Ashabul Kahfi and it drew the reaction of many quarters and turned into a political polemic.

Describing the attack on him over the matter as excessive, Anwar said it would be better for Muslim leaders to use the Quran as a reference in their speeches.

Anwar said he referred to the story of the seven men in his speech to call on civil servants to always apply good values ​​and morals when carrying out their duties.–Bernama