April 26 another case management in appeal against Bung Moktar, wife’s acquittal

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has fixed April 26 for another case management for the prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal of Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad from three corruption charges involving RM2.8 million relating to a Felcra Bhd investment.

Deputy public prosecutor Law Chin How, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the case management date was fixed by the court’s deputy registrar Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli during a case management today as the appeal records were still not ready.

The Kinabatangan Member of Parliament and his wife were acquitted on Sept 7, last year after the High Court allowed their revision applications against the Sessions Court’s decision in ordering them to enter their defence on the corruption charges.

Following this, the prosecution filed its appeal on Sept 18, last year.

On Sept 2, 2022, the Sessions Court ordered Bung Moktar and Zizie Izette to enter their defence on all three corruption charges. This prompted them to file revision applications in the High Court against the Sessions Court’s ruling.

Bung Moktar, who was then the non-executive chairman of Felcra, was charged on May 3, 2019 with two charges of accepting bribes of RM2.2 million and RM262,500 as an inducement to obtain Felcra approval to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual unit trusts.

He was alleged to have accepted the bribes from Public Mutual Berhad’s investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid through Zizie Izette at Public Bank Taman Melawati Branch here between 12.30 pm and 5 pm on June 12, 2015.

Bung Moktar was also charged with receiving RM337,500 in cash from Unit Amanah consultant, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, under the name of Zizie Izette for the same reason and place on June 19, 2015, while Zizie Izette was charged with three charges of abetting her husband over the matter at the same place, date and time. -Bernama