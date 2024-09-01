Armizan: Pilot project to test MySubsidi Diesel, Fleet Card Systems next month

KLANG: A pilot project to test the MySubsidi Diesel system of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) and the Fleet Card system of petrol companies through six selected goods transport companies will be implemented with effect from February 1.

Its minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (pix) said the implementation of the pilot project was for the expansion of granting subsidised diesel quotas to the land transport (goods) sector through the Subsidised Diesel Control System 2.0 (SKDS 2.0).

The six companies are Perceptive Logistic Sdn Bhd, Multimodal Freight Sdn Bhd, Mun Chuen Transport Sdn Bhd, Tan Swee Hee Sdn Bhd, Sim Yew Enterprise Sdn Bhd and Rantau Panjang Haulage Sdn Bhd which were selected after their Skid Tank quotas expire this month.

“An engagement session was held to give exposure to pilot companies and petrol companies about the guidelines to apply for quotas and reporting under MySubsidi Diesel System and the Fleet Card system,“ he said during a press conference.

Earlier Armizan made a working visit to review the preparations of Syarikat Perceptive Logistics for the implementation of the pilot project in Port Klang, today.

He explained that SKDS is currently given through two channels, namely Skid Tank which involves manual application and processing and Fleet Card which uses the MySubsidi Diesel KPDN system.

“At this point, only the land transport sector (public) uses the Fleet Card channel while the goods transport sector (land), river passenger boats as well as ferries and boats to the main island still use the Skid Tank channel,“ he said.

He said the use of Fleet Card can reduce the offence of misappropriation and smuggling of subsidised diesel since the system will be digitally monitored by KPDN and oil companies while Skid Tank only involves reporting by the companies involved.

“KPDN will continue to monitor the implementation of this pilot project and get feedback from the industry to ensure the effectiveness of the implementation of the system which is expected to be implemented in the second quarter of this year,“ he said.​ -Bernama