Azalina, Fahmi chair Working Committee Meeting on proposal to draft new cybercrime laws

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil yesterday chaired a Working Committee Meeting on the Drafting of New Laws Related to Cybercrime.

Through the X platform (formerly Twitter), Azalina said the proposed initiative was to enact new legislation to deal with issues related to cybercrime, besides reflecting the MADANI Government’s concern in ensuring the safety of the people in the cyberworld is not threatened.

“Online services nowadays are a necessity and have become one of the most important elements in everyday life. This development has opened up many new opportunities, especially in the business sector thus making people’s lives easier and more comfortable,“ she said.

“However, while we are enjoying its benefits, the cyberworld is now being exploited to the point of becoming a bed of cybercrime which is becoming more widespread and is at an alarming level.”

She also said that the meeting was attended by officers from various ministries, agencies and related bodies.–Bernama