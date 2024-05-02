Ban on vape sale stays in Johor

BATU PAHAT: The ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes or vape in Johor, enforced since January 2016, is maintained, said State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon.

He said action would be taken against business premises caught selling vape.

“We are also looking into action against those selling vape online,“ he told reporters after the launch of the KitaRecycle Drive-Through Facility here today.

Also present were Yong Peng District Council (MDYP) president Nur Faiz Jamil and SWM Environment Sdn Bhd senior manager (Corporate Communication and Government Affairs Department) Norsida Taslim Duka.

Regarding the KitaRecycle Drive-Through Facility, Ling said it is a proactive step by SWM Environment to facilitate the local community in contributing to environmental sustainability and promoting recycling.

“This facility operates as a drive-through and utilises the KitaRecycle app, accepting 25 types of recyclable items, including glass bottles, electrical appliances, and electronic devices,“ he said.

According to Ling, RM2.6 million is spent by each local government authority a year for solid waste management.

“We can save on these expenses through recycling activities,“ he said.

During the event, SWM Environment and MDYP, through the Makmur MDYP Foundation, also handed out Chinese New Year contributions to 80 families. - Bernama