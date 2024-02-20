Bandar Enstek attracts RM420m new investments, offering 2,000 jobs

SEREMBAN: Bandar Enstek in Nilai has attracted RM420 million in new investments with the entry of four investors in various sectors.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said investors Educ8 Group, Gobuilders Netsoft, Malindo Airways and Meta Legends will offer more than 2,000 job opportunities for the community.

“For example, the entry of Educ8 Group can improve Bandar Enstek’s socio-economic and educational level and its surrounding areas collaborating with international sports and education academies such as the LaLiga Academy Malaysia and the Mouratoglou Academy,“ he said at the sale and purchase agreement signing ceremony between TH Properties Sdn Bhd and Bandar Enstek property buyers here today.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin described TH Properties’ involvement to attract investments via Bandar Enstek, and Techpark@Enstek as a major contribution to the state’s economic growth.

He said Techpark@Enstek attracted several local investments and global brands such as Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd, via the DLMI@enstek project involving almost RM600 million in investments and Mahsuri Food (M) Sdn Bhd with investments of over RM250 million.

He said Techpark@Enstek with its Halal Malaysia Industrial Park (HALMAS) status is the hub choice for big names like Ajinomoto Malaysia Bhd, Farm Fresh Bhd, Coca-Cola Bottlers (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Kellogg’s Malaysia and other investors operating in the 708.52-hectare industrial park.

“The state government continues to support and give opportunities to companies like TH Properties to expand business activities, for example, via its green policy. It has also reduced land premiums and land conversion premiums, and capital contribution charges (for infrastructure and utilities) and others,“ he said.

Meanwhile, TH Properties chairman Datuk Kartini Abdul Manaf said Bandar Enstek’s role in the development of Labu district can generate business and job opportunities and promote the district’s ecosystem and its surrounding areas.

“We develop Bandar Enstek with a vision that combines progress and sustainability in its commercial, residential, educational and industrial components,“ he said.

He said TH Properties will continue to strive to provide quality municipal facilities to ensure Bandar Enstek remains liveable with a high economic impact on the local community. -Bernama