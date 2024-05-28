Barber claims trial to robbery charge

KOTA BHARU: A barber claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of armed robbery two weeks ago.

Mohamad Altaf Isyraf Zazlan, 21, was accused, along with three others at large, of committing armed robbery against Muhammad Safuan Hariss Ibrahim, 26 by seizing the victim’s Yamaha motorcycle, three mobile phones and a gold brooch.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at Kampung Wakaf Stan in Kubang Kerian at 11 am on May 16.

The charge was framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping, upon conviction.

Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin fixed bail at 15,000 with one surety and set June 25 for case mention.