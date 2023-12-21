Bayan Baru’s community college grad does good

PENANG: Getting comfortably with an income of RM5,000 is something that only some can dream of. Nurol Atiqa Bumistra Abdullah is living that dream after graduating, first with a pastry certification, and then with a Diploma in Patisserie. Both courses were taken at community colleges at two different locations.
Nurol, a 43-year-old Iban who lives here, operates her own business, making homemade pastries and cakes. “Besides pastries and cakes, I also do some tailoring for some extra income,” she said, grateful for the opportunity to pursue lifelong learning.
Reflecting on her journey at Bayan Baru Community College (KKBU), she said: “I joined KKBU in March 2016 when I was 36 years old and earned my certificate in pastry making the following year. After that, I did my practical at Vistana Hotel and graduated in 2018. The lecturers were very supportive, and the affordable fees made it accessible.
“That is why I put in my best effort and throughout my two years at KKBU, I received the Director’s List award for each semester. I was also the best student in 2017 and was given the opportunity to represent KKBU at the 4th Penang International Halal Chefs Challenge the same year, to compete with others in making Asian desserts. The fees were also very affordable,” said Nurol.
Post-graduation, Nurol continued her educational journey with a Diploma in Patisserie, this time at Kuala Kangsar Community College. “I started my diploma course in 2019, at the age of 39 and finished the three-year course in 2022. During the diploma course, I completed the practical component and engaged in work-based learning at Jen Hotel by Shangri-La.
“Even though I was already in my mid-30s when I started going to community college, I feel that age should not be a barrier to learning or success. At 43, I still do not think it is too late to start my own business, and certainly, age should not be an obstacle for anyone to continue their tertiary education,” she said.
Bayan Baru Community College in Penang is one of the many community colleges in the country set up under the Higher Education Ministry’s Polytechnic and Community College Education Department.
In Penang, there are six such community colleges, each offering different courses. Bayan Baru Community College stands out for its specialized classes in pastry making and beauty and spa therapy, nurturing budding chefs and beauticians who are eager to turn their talents into lucrative ventures.
Mawar Qadijah Ishak, the college’s director since 2022, takes immense pride in her students’ accomplishments. “I’m especially proud of my students, especially those, despite facing challenges, still manage to excel and graduate,” she said.
Other than the two main courses, the college also offers a program tailored specifically for students with special needs. “At our campus, we have a basic pastry certification program specially designed for students with diverse learning needs,” said Mawar. “While other students are required to pass their SPM, this program only requires a school leaving certificate, followed by an interview and an entrance test.”
There are two intakes every year and the duration of each course is two years. “Our courses are conducted over a period of two years or four semesters. Each semester only costs RM200,” she said, adding that the community college also helps those facing financial difficulties with financial aid.
There are two main courses offered by the Bayan Baru Community College, the Pastry Certification Program and the Beauty Therapy and Spa Certification Program where students learn the theoretical aspects and get to experience the practical aspects of pastry making and the beauty therapy and spa industries.
“Our college boasts a modern infrastructure, including well-equipped classrooms, a well-equipped kitchen setup, an e-library stocked with extensive resources and designated study areas for focused learning. At the end of the course, students are placed at bakeries, beauty salons or spas for internship, so that they get hands-on experience in a current setting.
“Other than that, we also have computer labs and an IT team to assist students with technological needs,” said Mawar.
The pastry program comprises a range of topics, including cake-making techniques, cake decoration and crafting desserts. Apart from learning how to make different cakes such as hot, cold and frozen cakes, students explore piping methods, hand modeling and frosting applications for embellishing the cakes.
On top of that, the program covers the art of creating various types of bread such as lean dough, layered dough and artisanal bread. As for desserts, students are taught both local and international delicacies, alongside a diverse range of cookies.
“Graduates of this pastry certification program may opt to continue to our diploma program, or if they prefer to start working, they may find employment as a commis cook, baker, pastry cook or start their own businesses,” said Mawar.
In the Beauty Therapy and Spa Programme, students learn skills such as the techniques and methods for performing facial skin treatments, hand and foot spa treatments, professional makeup, body spa and spa management.
“This course exposes students to entrepreneurial aspects to create business opportunities in related fields. We also ensure that students are proficient in using the correct and effective machine methods and techniques according to established procedures.
“With knowledge in spa management and business methods, the course opens the door to careers such as image consultants, beauty therapists, makeup artists, or entrepreneurs,” said Mawar.
The Bayan Baru Community College is currently accepting registrations for the upcoming intake in February 2024. For further details, visit its website at https://kkbayanbaru.mypolycc.edu.my or call 04-6460011.