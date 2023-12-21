Bayan Baru’s community college grad does good

PENANG: Getting comfortably with an income of RM5,000 is something that only some can dream of. Nurol Atiqa Bumistra Abdullah is living that dream after graduating, first with a pastry certification, and then with a Diploma in Patisserie. Both courses were taken at community colleges at two different locations.

Nurol, a 43-year-old Iban who lives here, operates her own business, making homemade pastries and cakes. “Besides pastries and cakes, I also do some tailoring for some extra income,” she said, grateful for the opportunity to pursue lifelong learning.

Reflecting on her journey at Bayan Baru Community College (KKBU), she said: “I joined KKBU in March 2016 when I was 36 years old and earned my certificate in pastry making the following year. After that, I did my practical at Vistana Hotel and graduated in 2018. The lecturers were very supportive, and the affordable fees made it accessible.

“That is why I put in my best effort and throughout my two years at KKBU, I received the Director’s List award for each semester. I was also the best student in 2017 and was given the opportunity to represent KKBU at the 4th Penang International Halal Chefs Challenge the same year, to compete with others in making Asian desserts. The fees were also very affordable,” said Nurol.

Post-graduation, Nurol continued her educational journey with a Diploma in Patisserie, this time at Kuala Kangsar Community College. “I started my diploma course in 2019, at the age of 39 and finished the three-year course in 2022. During the diploma course, I completed the practical component and engaged in work-based learning at Jen Hotel by Shangri-La.

“Even though I was already in my mid-30s when I started going to community college, I feel that age should not be a barrier to learning or success. At 43, I still do not think it is too late to start my own business, and certainly, age should not be an obstacle for anyone to continue their tertiary education,” she said.

Bayan Baru Community College in Penang is one of the many community colleges in the country set up under the Higher Education Ministry’s Polytechnic and Community College Education Department.