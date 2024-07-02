Be wary of ‘ugly side’ of cosmetics, public warned

PETALING JAYA: An aesthetic dermatologist has warned the public to be cautious of common ingredients in cosmetic products that could pose potential harm to the skin.

Dr Lim Ing Kien said fragrances and essential oils, known for their aromatic properties, can trigger allergies and skin irritation, while denatured alcohol, which is often found in skincare products, has the potential to dry out and irritate the skin.

“Sulphates, specifically sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate, can strip the skin of its natural oils and cause irritation. Parabens, commonly used as preservatives, have raised concerns about skin sensitivity and may contribute to conditions like atopic dermatitis and eczema.”

Last year, the Health Ministry banned five cosmetic products in Malaysia after discovering that they contained scheduled poisons.

Among them were Skinsister Babyskin Treatment Cream, Sahaana Fairness Cream, Skinmade AZ & Salicylic Acid + Licorice Root Serum, Glowing Night Cream, and Glowing Herba Night Cream.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said the move follows a series of measures the ministry took throughout 2023 to ban cosmetic products containing harmful ingredients.

“There is a need for public vigilance when buying cosmetic products to safeguard against potential harm, and contribute to a healthier and more responsible beauty industry.”

Lim said banned ingredients in skincare include mercury, which is found in some skin-lightening products, and is known to cause kidney damage and skin irritation, while hydroquinone, although not universally banned, is restricted in numerous countries due to its classification as medication.

Lim added that the frequency of using a product plays a pivotal role in the development of skin conditions as excessive use can overwhelm the skin’s natural pH balance.

He said having a balanced skincare routine is essential to allow sufficient time to maintain and restore the skin’s texture. It is advisable to follow recommended usage instructions, gradually increasing frequency based on the skin’s tolerance.

“It’s wise to start with a once-a-day application and work your way up to twice daily when the skin has adapted to it. Adhering to the manufacturer’s instructions before using any skincare product will ensure an effective skincare routine and lower risk.”

Lim said it is crucial to note that not all brands marketed with celebrity endorsements are suitable for every skin type.

“The mere association with a celebrity does not guarantee a product’s effectiveness or safety. While the appeal of celebrity endorsements may be tempting, individuals must prioritise their unique skin types and sensitivity over promotional tactics.

“In a market saturated with options, making choices based on individual research rather than celebrity influence is key to maintaining healthy skin.”

Lim advised those who suspect they have a negative reaction to a cosmetic product to immediately discontinue using it.

“In the event of severe reactions, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist. To prevent adverse effects, consider patch testing new products on a small skin area before full application.

“This proactive approach can help individuals identify and avoid potential irritants and ensure a healthier and more responsive skincare routine.”

To attain cosmetic goals without compromising skin health, Lim said the public should opt for skin-friendly alternatives featuring gentle ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, ceramides, and natural oils. Mineral-based sunscreens provide a milder option compared with its chemical counterparts.

“Embracing a minimalist skincare routine allows the skin to maintain its natural balance. Prioritising a balanced diet, sufficient hydration, and stress management contributes significantly to overall skin health,” he said.