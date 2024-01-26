Berjaya Land’s subsidiary forms consortium to bid for Kl-Sg HSR project

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand) announced that its 70 per cent-owned subsidiary, Berjaya Rail Sdn Bhd, has formed a consortium with IJM Construction Sdn Bhd, Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB) and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) to bid for the Kuala Lumpur (KL)-Singapore high-speed rail (KL-SG HSR) project.

In separate filings with Bursa Malaysia, the consortium members said they had submitted the concept proposal for the HSR request for information (RFI) on Jan 15, 2024.

MRCB said the parties will enter into a definitive agreement in the event the consortium is successful in securing the project.

On Bursa Malaysia today, BLand shares closed at 45.5 sen, up 21.33 per cent from its previous price of 37.5 sen.

With approximately 112.06 million shares changing hands, BLand is the fifth most actively traded stock on the exchange.

MRCB shares rose 12.07 per cent or 7.0 sen to 65 sen with 267.25 million shares transacted, making it the most active stock today.

Meanwhile, shares in IJM Corp, the parent company of IJM Construction, went up five sen to RM2.23 with 18.15 million shares changing hands. - Bernama