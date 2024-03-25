Better option to build new airport at Kimanis

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah MP Datuk Dr Marcus Mojigoh has reiterated that a new Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) should be built in Kimanis, in Papar district, some 45km south of here, and not merely expanded as recently stated by Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Marcus, who is also Putatan MP, was commenting on Loke’s statement in Parliament that there was no need to relocate KKIA and that expansion could be done at its present site.

As the country’s second busiest airport, KKIA must be relocated to accommodate increase in tourist arrivals and rapid airport use, he added.

“The proposed site in Kimanis has the right size and topography to build the new airport, which will create thousands of jobs for Sabahans, while infrastructure and facilities would be improved and increased.

“Additional train services would also be provided to accommodate growing passenger numbers.”

Marcus said with the Pan Borneo Highway nearing completion, traffic congestion can be overcome, while more high-rise middle-cost housing could be built to accommodate the city’s population, which has increased almost five-fold in the last 50 years.

He added that additional housing is also required to accommodate the rural-urban migration which will take up the thousands of new jobs if the present KKIA, about 8km southwest of the city centre, is commercially developed.

The increasing number of tourists means more hotels and other accommodations would also need to be built, contributing to a thriving economy.

“Once the KKIA is relocated, its present site can be turned into a state government asset to woo investors and development from abroad, including the proposed Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED) area.

Marcus said the ban on the construction of high-rise buildings in Tanjung Aru, Sembulan, Putatan and Kota Kinabalu will also be removed once KKIA is relocated.

The fact remains that there is no room to expand KKIA at its present site, he added.

To Loke’s contention that many people complained about the distance of about 40km-50km between Kimanis and Kota Kinabalu, Marcus said the federal minister was probably unaware of several matters.

“If the KKIA is lengthened at its present site, Sembulan residents would have to be relocated and countless buildings demolished. If it is expanded to Tanjung Aru, then the people there would have to move out and the TAED project be cancelled.

“Perhaps a bridge would be constructed over the Petagas River, which would mean Kampung Contoh and Petagas residents have to be relocated.”

Marcus questioned those allegedly complaining about the distance and said priority should be given to the people and not passengers.

“There are hospitals, schools, houses of worship, shops, malls, offices and residential areas near KKIA which have long suffered from the noise pollution caused by the air traffic.

“The loud noise of aircraft also disrupts patients who are recuperating at hospitals and disturbs the concentration of school students.”

Marcus said if KKIA is expanded at its present site, noise pollution would only worsen and “it would become unbearable”.

He also reminded the federal government that the safety of the people of Kg Sembulan and Tanjung Aru is also at risk if emergencies occur with any of the aircraft destined for Kota Kinabalu.

