Beware of scam using Immigration officers’ identities offering freeing of detainees

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department is cautioning the public to be vigilant and not to be deceived if they receive any messages, whether through short messaging service (SMS) or other messaging platforms, offering services to release arrested individuals believed to have a working relationship with them.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration director, Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said that they have detected identity misuse where irresponsible parties have manipulated information for fraudulent purposes involving money.

“For your information, notifications via SMS or messaging platforms, as well as phone calls related to Kuala Lumpur Immigration service transactions, are not at all valid, and transactions are only conducted through official phone calls on the line 03-62057400 or official email addresses at xxx@imi.gov.my,“ he said in a statement yesterday (Feb 13).

He mentioned that this disclaimer is issued in line with internal checks on Kuala Lumpur Immigration officers whose identities have been misused and urged the public to be wary of these scam tactics and modus operandi.

“The public is urged to always be cautious and to verify any message content via SMS or messaging platforms, as well as suspected fraudulent phone calls, by contacting Kuala Lumpur Immigration through the Public Complaints Management System (SiSPAA) at the link https://imi.spab.gov.my/eApps/system/index.do or by email to prowpkl@imi.gov.my.

“This is to prevent you from falling victim to fraudulent activities. Individuals found spreading false information may be subject to legal action under Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,“ he said. - Bernama