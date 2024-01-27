Beware of suspicious calls from individuals impersonating as MCMC officers

PUTRAJAYA: The public is reminded to be cautious of suspicious calls from unknown individuals impersonating as officers of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

MCMC said that the modus operandi of the calls received aims to deceive victims for specific purposes, and the caller will threaten by claiming that there are complaints against the used line and accusing the victim of wrongdoing.

It said that if the victim fails to follow the given instructions, their line will be blocked or blacklisted.

“From January 1 to 25, 2024, MCMC has received a total of 259 complaints, and out of that number, 238 inquiry calls were received to verify the related issues,“ the commission said in a statement here today.

MCMC emphasised that any announcements or information regarding matters related to the commission are usually made through official channels such as email, websites, or its official social media platforms, and authorities, including MCMC, will not ask for personal banking details and information.

Therefore, MCMC advised the public to be cautious, seek proper verification, and never disclose personal information to unknown individuals or transfer money to suspicious accounts.

Additionally, MCMC suggested that the public set restrictions on the caller’s phone number (block call/reject list) or obtain software or applications to block incoming calls or SMS (short message service) on their owned phone lines.

The public is also encouraged to provide information and report fraud to the police or the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at the Hotline 997, which operates from 8 am to 8 pm for further action.-Bernama