Bidor water surge tragedy: Three siblings buried together

TAPAH: The bodies of three siblings involved in the water surge tragedy at Sungai Kenjur, near Kampung Poh Bidor, were safely buried in a single grave at around 6.20 pm at the Pekan Bidor Muslim Cemetery here today.

The remains of Hanum Marissa Azam, 2, Hafif Muhayat Azam, 4 and Hanna Mikayla Azam, 7, were buried next to the grave of their mother, Aszura Bani, 37, who also perished in the incident.

Earlier, the funeral prayers were held at the Al-Muhtadin Bidor Mosque with more than 50 congregants including family members present.

Aszura, who was a fruit trader at the Tapah Rest and Service Stop (southbound), was buried earlier at 12.20 pm.

At about 4 pm yesterday, six family members and a domestic helper were trapped in a water surge phenonemenon during a picnic at Sungai Kenjur.

Aszura’s body was found later that evening, followed by Hafif’s body at 9.45 pm, while the bodies of Hanna Mikayla and Hanum Marissa were found at around 9 am today.

Aszura’s sister, Aslinda Bani, 38, her son Muhammad Adam Mukhris Rozi, 11, and the domestic helper, survived. -Bernama