BN appoints Onn Hafiz, Rozi Mamat as Johor, Terengganu committee chairmen

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Terengganu UMNO liaison committee chairman Datuk Rozi Mamat have been appointed as the Johor and Terengganu Barisan Nasional (BN) chairmen, respectively.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said in a statement that the decision was reached unanimously during today’s BN Supreme Council meeting.

“The appointment of the divisional coordinating committee chairmen is based on Article 24(a),“ he said.

On Dec 7, Onn Hafiz and Rozi were appointed as the Johor and Terengganu UMNO liaison committee chairmen.

Zambry also said the coalition’s Supreme Council agreed to form a special committee to coordinate programmes in conjunction with BN’s Golden Jubilee Anniversary, which will be celebrated in June this year.

Meanwhile, Zambry said BN extended the highest congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, who took the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31.

“May His Majesty’s reign bring Malaysia towards greater prosperity and well-being,“ he said.

“BN also expresses gratitude to Al-Sultan Abdullan Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who has completed the term as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong,“ he added.–Bernama