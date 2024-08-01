BNM’s international reserves rise to US$113.5b as at Dec 29, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves rose to US$113.5 billion as at Dec 29, 2023, from US$112.8 billion as at Dec 15, 2023.

In a statement today, the central bank said the international reserves were sufficient to finance 5.4 months of imports of goods and were 1.0 times the total short-term external debt.

“The reserves level has taken into account the quarterly foreign exchange revaluation changes,” it said.

As at Dec 29, BNM said that of the five main components of the reserves, foreign currency reserves stood at US$100.9 billion, followed by IMF reserves position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.8 billion), gold (US$2.6 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.8 billion).

Total assets stood at RM630.97 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM520.75 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM13.01 billion), loans and advances (RM24.23 billion), land and buildings (RM4.13 billion) and other assets (RM67.64 billion).

BNM said capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100.0 million), reserves (RM186.74 billion), currency in circulation (RM161.82 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM176.53 billion), federal government deposits (RM3.53 billion), other deposits (RM40.02 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM29.24 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM29.74 billion) and other liabilities (RM3.27 billion). -Bernama