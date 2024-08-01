Body found of retiree reported missing while checking his fishing net

KUANTAN: The body of a retiree, who was reported missing after going to check his fishing net in the river in Kampung Belenggu, Temerloh, yesterday, was found this morning.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mazlan Hassan said the victim, Syed Hashim Syed Hassan, 63, was found at 10.35 this morning, near the location where he was said to be setting up a net.

“The victim’s family member lodged a police report regarding his disappearance at 9 last night after he failed to return home.

“They also claimed that, at 8.30 pm, a neighbour informed them that the victim’s motorcycle was found on the village road, but he was nowhere to be seen,” he said, in a statement here today.

The search and rescue (SAR) operation was activated last night but had to be halted due to weather factors and the flooded road.

Mazlan said that the victim’s remains were taken to Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital, Temerloh, for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, in MELAKA, police are still investigating the identity of the decapitated body of a woman, believed murdered and stuffed into a garbage bin, found in a drain on the Alor Gajah-Tampin trunk road near Kampung Rimau, Pulau Senang, here on Dec 31, last year.

State police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said the police had compared deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) samples related to missing persons reported in Batu Pahat, Johor and Gemencheh, Negeri Sembilan.

“However, DNA sample comparisons which have been carried out through family members, do not match the victim.

“The DNA specimen was also sent to Division D13 (DNA Databank Division), Criminal Investigation Department, Bukit Aman, to be checked with other reported cases,” he said, in a statement here today.

Zainol said that the police are still investigating to find the true identity of the deceased, and the public with information is urged to come forward at any nearby police station or call 06-556 2222. -Bernama