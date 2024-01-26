Body of second landslide victim recovered

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: The body of the second victim of a landslide at Kg Raja, Blue Valley here was found at 12.05 pm today.

District police chief DSP Azri Ramli said the body of the man was found buried about 10 metres from a house.

“The body now is in the process of being removed from the rubble area,“ he told a press conference here.

In the incident at about 2.40 am, one man has been confirmed dead, while four others are feared to have been buried alive.

The victims have been identified as Shing Lan Har, 56, Shing Aung, 39, Om Myue, 38, Haphey, 36, and Thang Moung, 25, from Myanmar.

Azri said all the victims were in the house when the landslide hit the area.

He said the search and rescue (SAR) team was facing difficulties to enter the landslide location due to cut off access and a series of other landslides.

The two bodies were sent to the Sultanah Hajah Kalsom Hospital here.

Meanwhile, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said that the search area was divided into four sectors, namely A, B, C and D.

“The focus of the search is now on sectors B and C based on the location of the bodies we have found and we believe other victims are nearby,“ he said.

A total of 120 personnel from various agencies, including the STORM and K9 unit, have been deployed to the scene. - Bernama