Brother, sister die in Kota Tinggi crash

JOHOR BAHRU: A brother and sister were killed, while two others were seriously injured, including a five-year-old boy, in a two-vehicle collision along Jalan Kota Tinggi heading to Penawar near Felda Air Tawar 3, near Kota Tinggi, today.

Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue Stations operations commander, Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Syukri Mohd Yusof, said that a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) with seven firefighters was rushed to the scene upon receiving an emergency call at 10.33 am.

“Upon arrival, it was found that there had been a crash involving a Toyota Hilux and a Proton Wira car, involving five victims.

“The two victims, Mohamad Syahriel Aiman Darwis, 22, and his sister, Nurul Saidatul Akmar, 36, who were trapped in the Proton Wira car, were confirmed dead by the Ministry of Health (MOH) official.

“Two other victims who were travelling in the same car, namely Rukiah Mohd Alwee, 61, and a five-year-old boy, believed to be the victims’ relatives, were seriously injured,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Syukri said that the injured victims were rushed to Kota Tinggi Hospital for treatment, while the driver of the Toyota Hilux, Suano Jamarin, 57, escaped unhurt.

The operation ended at 11.55 am, he said. -Bernama