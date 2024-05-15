Building proper homes for Orang Asli communities

PETALING JAYA: Growing up without a father, John-Son Oei, 36, always felt the need to be there for those who also did not have one or both parents, and others who were less fortunate.

In 2010, he and his friends came upon a rundown house in an Orang Asli village.

Subsequently, he learnt that over 12,000 Orang Asli live in dilapidated or unsafe homes, with 82% of them urgently needing a proper roof over their heads.

Shocked by this information, he came up with the idea of creating a modular system to build sustainable homes for them.

“With the help of friends and some professionals, I devised a system that allows homes to be built within just three days.”

In 2011, Epic Homes Society (EHS) was born. It is dedicated to building free homes for marginalised communities, providing a crucial lifeline to improving their living conditions and overall quality of life.

“Epic stands for ‘Extraordinary People Impacting Communities’ to emphasise our collaborative efforts of building proper houses and creating stronger communities.

“Our first project was at Kampung Jawa in Kerling, Selangor and today, we have built over 250 houses for Orang Asli families living in remote areas in Peninsular Malaysia, especially in Selangor and Perak.”

Oei, who is EHS founder and CEO, said each of the two, four, six or eight-room houses costs between RM60,000 and RM100,000 to build, with the modular designs akin to putting together ready-to-assemble furniture.

However, Oei said EHS’s mission goes beyond building houses as it is about building relationships and trust with Orang Asli communities.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, EHS adapted to the challenge and did not stop working. It is currently focused on building 100 free homes this year.

Oei said since its founding, EHS has collaborated with many parties willing to address underlying community issues and bridge the rural-urban divide.

“The Orang Asli community struggles with basic needs such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, electricity and clean water.

“This realisation sparked our determination to make a difference in their lives, first by building them a place to call home, and then looking into their other needs.”

Oei, who has a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and Media from the University of South Australia, said upon returning to Malaysia, he worked as a part-time teacher, university research assistant and fitness trainer.

“Whatever job I took left me unfulfilled. I knew I was missing something until my friends and I chanced upon that rundown Orang Asli house. I then realised I had found my calling.”

Oei said EHS does not just rely on volunteers to build houses but also involves the Orang Asli as well so they too can gain satisfaction by contributing to their dream home.

“We also supported initiatives in other parts of the country, collaborated with NGOs nationwide as well as the government, which is how we delivered essentials to remote villages using trucks and a helicopter.

“Our approach ensures the beneficiaries get a sense of ownership rather than just receive a free home and other goodies in the name of charity.”

A beneficiary in the Hulu Kuang Orang Asli village, Amalina Bakar, 26, who is from the Temuan community said: “We hesitated when they approached our community to build homes for free.

“However, they communicated with us like family members and included us in the process. They even invited us to work together to build the houses.

“This approach created excitement and fostered a strong sense of togetherness,” she said.

Amalina expressed thanks to EHS, adding that the houses it built stand as a symbol of unity and collective effort.

“Seeing our dream come to life fills us with immense joy and gratitude.”