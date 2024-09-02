Bukit Aman: Only 45 types of firecrackers authorised for sale

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) stressed that only 45 types of firecrackers have been authorised for sale since 2018 in accordance with the stipulated standard operating procedures.

PDRM secretary DCP Alzafny Ahmad, in a statement today, said that the sale of firecrackers to public is only allowed during festive seasons like Hari Raya Aidilfitri/Aidiladha, Chinese New Year, Deepavali, Christmas, Gawai and Kaamatan.

He said among the list of 45 firecrackers are Pop-Pop, Happy Boom Glow of Sunset, Happy Boom Sunset Bar, Happy Boom Glories and Happy Boom Flower Silver Cracking Rain (20 shots) for the general sale category.

Nine fireworks belong to the conditional sales category and may only be traded by licenced dealers and these include Happy Boom Red Cracker (eight inches), Happy Boom Red Cracker (Cake) and Happy Boom Celebration Red Fire Cracker.

Others in the list are Happy Boom Assorted Celebration Cake Repeater (one inch 49 rounds), Happy Boom Assorted Celebration Cake Repeater (1.5 inch 138 shots), Happy Boom Shoot Cake (one inch 16 shots), Happy Boom Shoot Cake (one inch 36 shots), and Happy Boom Rat 50 (50 missile).

“The online sale of fireworks is strictly prohibited and it is an offence under Section 8 of the Explosives Substance Act 1957 (Act 207), punishable by imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine of RM10,000, or both.

“The public are also reminded not to play fireworks past midnight, which may cause disturbance or danger to the public,” he said.

He warned that failure to comply may result in prosecution under Section 13 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 (Act 336) or Section 7 of the Explosives Substance Act 1957, with penalties of up to seven years imprisonment or a fine of RM10,000, or both.

“Police advised the public to play fireworks in open areas to avoid disturbing the peace and causing distress to residents,” he said.

He also urged the community to be responsible and practise safety precautions when setting off fireworks during a celebration. -Bernama