Business community object Fomema fee hike

KUALA LUMPUR: Several business associations, including restaurant operators, are objecting the recent move by the Foreign Workers Medical Examination Monitoring Agency Sdn Bhd (Fomema) to increase the fee rate and the frequency of medical examinations for foreign workers.

Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners’ Association (Presma), Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners’ Association (Primas), Federation Of Malaysian Business Associations (FMBA) and the Malaysian Indian Muslim Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (Mimcoin) in a joint statement today said they were only informed on the increase in annual health fees for employees when visiting the Fomema’s website.

The business associations claim that since December 16 last year, the necessary medical screening expenses for foreign workers have increased by 10% to 14% without formal notice by the relevant Ministry although Fomema Sdn Bhd had announced the fee hike through a memo.

“This (fee increase) should not be announced by a private company. It should be announced by the relevant ministry and backed by data (on the need for the increase),” the statement said.

“The question is what is the rationalization behind this decision?”

“Previously, foreign workers had to undergo medical check-up for up to three years continuously and subsequently did not need to do any health check-up for up to seven years. It was then changed to every alternate year but now Fomema is changing it to every year”.

The statement also said that Fomema’s unilateral fee hike by 10% to 14% means that with around two million foreign workers, employers have to bear a cost of RM414 million a year for these medical examinations.

Accordingly, the business associations urged the relevant parties to hold a discussion or consultation with the stakeholders first before making any fee hikes.

“We object this decision and call on Fomema to maintain the (current) fee and frequency of health checks for foreign workers,” according to the statement.

In the statement, the business associations also outlined that the foreign worker medical examination fee charged by Fomema was initially RM190 for men and RM207 for female foreign workers, covering screening for HIV, Hepatitis B, syphilis and pregnancy, including the use of opiates and cannabis.

“The fee was later increased to RM207 for men and RM217 for women and expanded to cover three new categories, namely filariasis (ringworm), Hepatitis C and methamphetamine.

“A copy of the health test report should also be given to the employer so that the employer can keep it for reference. Currently, Fomema does not provide copies of test reports either to employees or employers,” the statement said.

The business associations also said that countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Singapore with many foreign workers do not have this practice.

“The health screening test in both countries is every two years. We would also like to call on Fomema to review this matter.”