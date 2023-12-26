Businesses cashing in on year-end festivities

KUALA LUMPUR: The festive atmosphere is evident in many places with shopping malls in the federal capital doing brisk business today, one day after Christmas.

Many people are also taking advantage of the school holidays to go on family outings at their favourite spots in the city.

Bernama’s checks at a few malls today found that people, including tourists, were still spending time shopping, watching movies and taking pictures of various Christmas decorations although today is a working day.

Mohd Nasir Shahruddin, 33, brought along his seven-year-old son to watch ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ at Dadi Cinema, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur this afternoon as he was still on leave.

“It’s still the school holidays and I am on leave, but my wife, who works as an accountant, is on duty. So, it is just the two of us today. I have been waiting for the Aquaman sequel to be released, so now is the perfect time to watch it,” he told Bernama.

A tourist from Japan, Miyuki Takashi, 42, said she could feel the festive spirit at most places since arriving in Kuala Lumpur two weeks ago.

“In Japan, Christmas is just a cultural celebration, so it’s mostly just friends hanging out and enjoying the winter season. It’s so different here in Malaysia. People of different backgrounds come together to celebrate.

“I’m impressed by how united Malaysians are when it comes to any celebration. The mall decorations are amazing on another level, too,” she said when met at The Exchange TRX mall.

Meanwhile, in Titiwangsa, a noodle shop operator, Evan Tam, said his business had increased twofold since last week because of the holiday season.

“Until Sunday, I gained nearly RM7,000, which is two times more than what I usually get during normal periods. The holiday crowd this round is really different. We’ve also enjoyed the patronage of many tourists who got to know of our business through online reviews,” he said. -Bernama