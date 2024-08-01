Businesswoman fined RM32,500 for possession of 65 imitation Gucci bags

KUALA LUMPUR: A businesswoman was fined RM32,500, in default six months in jail, by the Sessions Court here today for possession of 65 fake Gucci bags last year.

Judge Norina Zainol Abidin meted out the fine on Jenny Chen, 31, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

She was charged with committing the offence at a premises in Lorong Haji Taib 3, Off Jalan Raja Laut here at 1.10 pm on Feb 27 last year.

The charge, framed under Section 102(1)(c) of the Trademark Act 2019 for selling goods with falsely applied trademarks, provides a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or a maximum imprisonment of three years for each item, or both, upon conviction.

The prosecuting officer from the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, Wan Mohd Adha Wan Kamaruzaman prosecuted, while Chen was unrepresented. -Bernama