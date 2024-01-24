Cabinet agrees to RCI on Pulau Batu Puteh

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet today agreed to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to look into issues involved in Pulau Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and the South Ledge.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Zuki Mohd Ali said the RCI will be conducted in accordance with the Investigation Commission Act 1950 (Act 119).

The suggestion of the names to to be included as members in the RCI will be brought to the attention of Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“We will take into consideration the vast experience in judicial and legal affairs and public administration when deciding on the membership,“ said Zuki.

“In addition, members in the RCI must be capable of carrying out investigations with transparency, fairness and integrity to prevent any issues which involve conflict of interest with the related parties,“ read the statement.

The suggestion to form the RCI was first mooted by Pengerang member of Parliament Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said in 2022.

The RCI, she said, would put to rest events that occurred between Malaysia and Singapore since 1979 with regards to the handling of the issue.

The RCI is expected to look into possible negligence and oversight on the Pulau Batu Puteh issue.

In 2008, the International Court of Justice at the Hague decided that Pulau Batu Puteh belonged to Singapore and Middle Rocks to Malaysia.

The issue of Pulau Batu Puteh (Pedra Branca) pits Malaysia’s original title to the island against Singapore’s much later claim, which dates from 1980. The island lies 7.7 nautical miles (nm) from the Malaysian mainland but 25.5 nm over the sea from Singapore.