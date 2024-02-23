Central Zone MADANI Rakyat programme offers Combo Baskets, chicken at RM10

KUALA SELANGOR: A total of 3,000 MADANI Combo baskets priced at RM10 each await visitors at the Central Zone MADANI Rakyat programme held at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex from today until Sunday.

Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) Contract Marketing Division senior assistant director Muhammad Azreen Abdul Jalil said there are two MADANI Combo varieties, namely essential goods and Agromas products.

“The essential goods baskets include items such as eggs, packet cooking oil, onions and vegetables, while the Agromas baskets contain vermicelli, cordial and several other items with savings of RM5.

“As of noon, around 300 MADANI Combo baskets have been sold, and we also offer 5,000 local rice packs at RM26 each throughout this programme,” he told Bernama.

Muhammad Azreen said the MADANI Combo baskets are available at the Agro MADANI Sales booth, which opens from 9 am to 10 pm today and tomorrow and from 9 am to 6 pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, at the Rahmah Sales booth, visitors can purchase 34 food items, including chicken, fish, cooking oil and rice, with up to 30 per cent discounts.

Selangor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry director Mohd Zuhairi Mat Radey said despite the morning rain, the public has already started coming to the venue to enjoy this offer.

“We are offering 5,500 chickens for RM10 each, frozen fish at RM6 per kg, frozen meat at RM10 per kg and various other items.

“In the first two hours, around 200 visitors came to buy these goods, and those who haven’t taken advantage of these special prices can visit the Rahmah Sales booth from 9.30 am until 10 pm or until stocks last throughout the three days of this programme,” he said.

The MADANI Rakyat programme, organised by the Prime Minister’s Office through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU), Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Selangor state government, covers Selangor, Perak, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

The programme is a continuation of the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary programme held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium last December.-Bernama