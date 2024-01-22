Charity run empowers special needs children

KUALA LUMPUR: Chun Hahn, 17, who is autistic, faces many challenges daily but his face lit up with happiness at an opportunity to take part in the KL Bar Run 2024 at the Metropolitan Park in Kepong, with 30 other special needs participants in 12 teams, joining more than a thousand lawyers in a baton race yesterday.

All 30 participants were specially coached and trained under Sports Care2Run, a social enterprise founded in 2015 by Prem Kumar (a psychologist), Chia Mee Leng (a tax consultant) and Tan Lay Geok, fondly known as LG (a lawyer who acts as the liaison between Sports Bar Committee and the Sports Care2Run team).

The founders are from different backgrounds but their common purpose is to transform the lives of youngsters with special needs, such as autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, slow learners and Down syndrome through individualised sports developmental programmes.

The KL Bar Run is an annual event and participation, which covers all levels of the Bar, comprised practising lawyers and the judiciary, with the difference being Care2Run participants have their own teams and a volunteer pacer, who follows them during the 3.5km distance, with four special needs participants in each team.