Check travel restriction status before travelling abroad: IRB

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has urged taxpayers to check their tax arrears and travel restriction status before planning to travel abroad this school holiday.

In a statement today, the IRB said that taxpayers can check their tax arrears status via the MyTax portal at https://mytax.hasil.gov.my/ and their travel restriction status at https://sspi.imi.gov.my/sspi/.

“If taxpayers have tax arrears records and are subject to travel restrictions, they are requested to make a payment or contact the IRB office handling their tax files for instalment payment negotiations to enable them to continue travelling abroad,” it said.

According to IRB, as of Dec 31, 2023, there were 12,846 cases of travel restrictions involving company directors and 179,719 cases involving individuals.

The travel restriction measure under Sections 104 and 75A of the Income Tax Act 1967 and Section 22 of the Real Property Gains Tax Act 1976 is among the actions taken by IRB against any individuals who fail to settle their tax arrears.

It is imposed after other actions, such as issuing payment demand letters and sending tax arrears notification emails, have been taken.

The IRB said it is always committed to facilitating taxpayers and advised them to visit their offices to discuss and negotiate the best solution for any offence or difficulties.-Bernama