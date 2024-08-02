Chief Statistician: 600,000 civil servants have registered with PADU

JERTIH: A total of 600,000 civil servants under Federal government agencies nationwide have registered with the Central Database Hub (PADU) as of yesterday, says Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

He said this constituted 40 per cent of the 1.5 million civil servants in the country.

“Meanwhile, the number of state civil servants registered under the Terengganu government agencies is among the highest, namely 41 per cent, or 3,672 out of a total of 8,804.

“There are still another seven days left for civil servants across the country to update their details in PADU, which is until Feb 15 as set by the Public Service director-general,“ he said at a press conference after inspecting the PADU registration process at Kampung Jawek Town Hall here, today.

Mohd Uzir said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) had also mobilised special squads to government agencies whose staff had time constraints due to their respective duties, to make it easier for them to register with PADU.

“For example, employees of the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) who face constraints due to their duties, so we send staff to the health premises to help them fill their particulars (in PADU).

“Meanwhile, DOSM’s collaboration with other agencies including the Department of Youth and Sports, as well as several agencies under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) such as the Community Development Department (KEMAS) is among the efforts being made to ensure that registration can be done in an orderly manner and not at the last minute,“ he said.

He said that so far, a total of 2.79 million people had registered with PADU nationwide, adding that the deadline for registration was March 31.

PADU has been developed locally, using the internal expertise of the Ministry of Economy, DOSM as well as the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU). Various government ministries, agencies, and state governments also contributed to the development of the database. -Bernama