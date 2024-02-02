Chow to hold CNY open house on Feb 11

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow will host a Chinese New Year open house on Feb 11 at SPICE Arena, Bayan Baru near here.

He said in the spirit of goodwill and unity, the public is invited to the celebration which will be held from 2 to 4 pm.

“Apart from the people’s representatives, I am very grateful that (Penang) Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak and his wife Toh Puan Khadijah Mohd Nor have agreed to attend the celebration this year,“ he said in a statement today.

Chow said various dishes will be served at his open house, and it (open house) will be an opportunity for guests including leaders to strengthen friendships and get to know each other.

He said he hopes that this year's Chinese New Year celebrations as a whole will bring success, happiness and harmony to all the people in Penang.

“In the meantime, my wife and I are excited to meet everyone at the open house. Happy Chinese New Year 2024, Gong Xi Fa Cai,“ he added,

Chinese New Year 2024 falls on Feb 10. -Bernama