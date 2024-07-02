Claim of Taib Mahmud taken away not true: IGP

PETALING JAYA: The allegation that the former Yang di Pertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, has been taken away and his whereabouts are not known to family members is not true, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said the whereabouts of Abdul Taib are known to his siblings, lawyers and doctors, as well as nurses.

“The police have received media reports regarding this matter from family members, but not from the Sarawak Police Commissioner, the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department and the IGP.

“We are investigating the reports,” he told a press conference after launching the Op Selamat 21 and the VSP (Volunteer Smartphone Patrol) 2.0 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year at Persada PLUS, Subang, here, today.

“The claim that he (Abdul Taib) had been kidnapped is baseless as he is at home,” he said, adding that the media reports regarding the former governor being taken away should be corrected.

He said official statements on the case should only be from the police.

Meanwhile, in KUCHING, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata confirmed that Abdul Taib was currently at his private residence.

He said so far, the police had received eight reports regarding the matter, including from Abdul Taib’s family members.

“We cannot provide the details as everything that happened is still under investigation,“ he said when met after the Traffic Law Enforcement and Advocacy programme and launch of the Op Selamat 21 at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters today.

Two days ago, the Sarawak police confirmed receiving a report that Abu Taib was taken away from a hospital and that the case was investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code regarding acts taken that could endanger the life or personal safety of others.-Bernama