Coffee shop turns into used clothing distribution hub for flood victims

PASIR MAS: Kedai Kopi Tok Doh in Kampung Serongga here turned lively this morning as villagers returned after spending nearly five days at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Kiambang relief centre due to the flood.

However, their visit to the coffee shop was not for breakfast but to collect donated used clothes from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) for those affected by the third wave of flooding.

Speaking to Bernama, Ruslizawati Che Ismail, 46, said that nearly half of her clothes and those of her six children were either washed away or damaged.

“The water rose very quickly and I could not save my belongings, including clothes. I only brought the few clothes I managed to salvage to the relief centre at SK Sri Kiambang.

“It is sad to return home and find some clothes missing. Some are still there but need to be washed due to mud. This morning, I was informed that an NGO came to deliver used clothing, so I came to collect for myself and my children,” she said, adding that the recurring flood situation discouraged her from buying new clothes.

Kampung Serongga is among the severely affected areas in Pasir Mas due to the recent floods, where the rubber-tapping community experienced water levels rising nearly three meters.

Another flood victim, Mat Anuwa Senik, 61, a rubber tapper who lost income since the beginning of the northeast monsoon, expressed his dismay over the losses resulting from the flood.

“I haven’t earned anything for almost two months. My house was flooded, and my belongings, including clothes, were damaged,” he said.

Meanwhile, the owner of Kedai Kopi Tok Doh, Che Rashid Che Ismail, 70, said he did not mind his establishment being used to distribute secondhand clothing.

“This location is the most strategic in the middle of the village. Since 8 am, many have come to collect these clothes. We’re happy to be able to assist the community in this way,” he said.

The SK Sri Kiambang relief centre, which accommodated 638 people from 197 families from Kampung Serongga, Kampung Tali Sauh, Kampung Seberang Merbau and Kampung Teresek during the third wave of the floods that began on Dec 25, was closed yesterday.–Bernama