Company director charged with providing false information for disesel purchases

BUTTERWORTH: A company director pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to four counts of providing false information and refusing to submit required documents regarding the purchase of diesel last year.

Lai Yong Keong, the director of a diesel wholesale company, entered the plea after the charges were read out before Judge Noor Aini Yusof.

On the first charge, the accused, a wholesale licence holder for scheduled controlled goods, namely diesel, was alleged to have provided false information when submitting the instruction form for nine invoices or receipts for diesel purchases.

He allegedly committed the offence at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) office at Kompleks Sempilai Jaya in Seberang Jaya at 10.30 am on Feb 18, 2023.

The charge was framed under Section 8(4)(b) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and is punishable under Section 22 (1) of the same act.

For the second, third and fourth charges, he was accused of refusing to submit a bank financial statement for Profusion Petroleum Sdn Bhd as requested by the supply officer through the “Instructions to Submit Information on Controlled Goods” form under Section 8 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

All the offences were alleged to have been committed between March 10 and 17, 2023 at the same location.

The charge, under Section 8(4)(b) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and punishable under Section 22 (1) of the same act, carries a fine not exceeding RM1 million or imprisonment for a term not more than three years or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutors Syazwani Zawawi and Noh Alimah Mohd Sanusi appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Muhamad Asri Abdul Hamid.

Noor Aini set bail at RM30,000 for each charge and ordered the accused to report himself to the Penang KPDN office every month.

The court fixed April 19 for mention. - Bernama