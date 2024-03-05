Concert raises RM77,000 for two charity bodies

GEORGE TOWN: The “Tony Sim Charity Concert” was held on April 27 and raised RM77,000 for two charitable bodies in Penang.

The Penang Caring Dialysis Society at Wisma MCA in Transfer Road received RM52,000 and the Pure Lotus Hospice of Compassion in Jalan Utama received RM25,000.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to the whole team and especially to Erlinna Tan, the honorary coordinator and treasurer of the organising committee, for helping to make this concert a success,” said Sim.

The concert was held in conjunction with his 76th birthday on April 24, to celebrate a reunion of students he had taught or mentored over more than 50 years.

The talent of the acclaimed Penang-born choir director and vocalist is emphasised by numerous local and international awards won by choirs under his baton and students under his tutelage.

He is renowned for his vocal techniques and exceptional interpretation of music for performance.

Among his notable students are tenor David Quah in Hong Kong, accomplished local choir conductor Susanna Saw, soprano and recording artiste Evelyn Toh and local singers and social media influencers such as Li Siwei, Selina Gan and Liow Jun Yi.

Many of his former students paid tribute to him during the concert, which was attended by about 880 people.

“It is my passion to help others in whatever way I can, bring joy to the community and see people smile when they hear my students sing,” said Sim, who is better known as Teacher Shen Huaxing in the community.

“I started working as a choir accompanist at the age of 18 and was active in various choir activities in northern Malaysia,” he said, reflecting on his lifelong career.

He was encouraged to study abroad after being noted as a gifted musical student by seniors in Singapore’s literary and artistic circle. In 1971, he pursued a degree in music at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London and studied under world-famous German vocalist Rudolf Piernay.

“I also volunteered my services as choir conductor at my alma mater Chung Ling High School for 17 years, was Han Chiang High School music department director and choir conductor for 17 years and founded the community choirs Yunsheng and Xinyun.

“I then served as choir conductor at the Chung Ling Butterworth High School and Chung Hwa Confucian High School.”

He said in the 80s and 90s, he would travel from Penang by car and bus to teach in Alor Setar, Kuantan and Terengganu.

He founded the Mayson Music Station and a choir in the following decade and continued coaching other choirs, including the Chee Yang Kor Moral Uplifting Society in Alor Setar, Leong See Kah Miew in Penang and Sungai Wai Choir and Chin Woo Ladies Choir in Kuala Lumpur.

Sim moved to Kuala Lumpur in 2005 and established the Crescendo Music and Dance Studio with Dr Yap Jin Hin and Liow Jun Yi.

“I still conduct the Chin Woo Ladies Choir and Song Link Choir in Selangor,” he said, adding that he hopes to see progress in the music industry, with more talent flourishing in Penang.