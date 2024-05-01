Cops conducted nine raids, seized RM22m in first week of 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Wildlife Crime Bureau (WCB) and the Special Investigation Intelligence (PSK) detained 15 individuals and seized various items valued at RM21,917,419 in nine raids conducted since Monday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali said the operations involved enforcement against wildlife smuggling, counterfeit drugs and the misappropriation of subsidised diesel.

He said police detected violations under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010, with seizures totalling RM116,000, the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (RM6,601,449) and Section 22 of the Food Act 1983 (RM13.2 million).

“Other offences detected include breaches of the National Forestry Enactment (Adoption) with seizures totalling RM1.5 million and Regulation 7(1)a of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984 as well as Section 13 (a) of the Poisons Act 1952 with a total seizure of RM500,000,” he said in a statement today.

Hazani said public cooperation in channelling information to the authorities is highly encouraged to curb criminal activities, adding that WCB and PSK are committed to implementing their vision and mission and moving forward by conducting integrated operations with other enforcement agencies to curb such crime. -Bernama