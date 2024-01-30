Cops tracking accomplice in KL, S’gor motorcycle theft syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking down an accomplice of the suspected mastermind behind 16 motorcycle thefts in the city and Selangor.

Sentul District police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said the mastermind, a 24-year-old man who is a car repossessor, was detained with another 30-year-old man, in connection with two separate motorcycle thefts in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor on Jan 17.

This led to the accomplice being identified as a 29-year-old man suspected of trading in stolen motorcycle parts, he said.

“Checks reveal that this accomplice has four previous criminal and two drug-related records,“ he said at a press conference here today.

He said the four-member syndicate known as Gang Alim has been active since August last year.

“We also seized two motorcycles, six parts, and nine motorcycle frames. The syndicate’s modus operandi is to target owners having arrears with the bank. They dismantle the stolen motorcycles, sell the parts, and dump the frames,” he said.

The detained suspects have no previous criminal records and have been remanded to facilitate investigations, he said. -Bernama