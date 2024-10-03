Cops tracking down man suspected of deliberately causing accidents

GEORGE TOWN: Police are tracking down a man suspected of intentionally causing accidents to demand compensation from unsuspecting motorists.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said that based on investigations, the man is believed to have deliberately caused accidents at several locations around George Town, Jalan Masjid Negeri, Taman Tun Sardon and Bukit Gambir.

“We have received reports regarding the incidents involving the man, and further investigations are underway to locate the suspect. The public with information should come forward,” he said when contacted today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

A video showing a motorcyclist who deliberately crashed into another vehicle and blamed the owner for the accident went viral earlier.

The suspect allegedly demanded compensation between RM30 and RM100 from the victim, claiming his motorcycle was damaged. - Bernama