Cops tracking down three men who fled inspection

REMBAU: Police are tracking down three men who fled police inspection in an incident in Kampung Relong, Penajis, here yesterday.

Rembau district police chief DSP Hazri Mohamad said the incident occurred when policemen were patrolling the area in front of the Penajis Mosque at noon.

He said the two men are aged 26 and 31, but the identity of the third suspect has yet to be determined.

Hazri said the patrol policemen told the driver of a Proton Wira car to stop for inspection, but the driver refused and sped up towards Kampung Relong Penajis, reaching the end of the road in the village.

“After realising the route was a dead-end, the driver made a u-turn...the vehicle then rammed into a police officer,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the car then skidded onto the left side of the road before the three men got out and fled the scene, leaving a 31-year-old female, believed to be the girlfriend of one of the suspects.

Hazri said the woman, who hails from Kuala Sungai Baru, Melaka, was brought to the Rembau District Police Headquarters for further investigation, adding that a policeman sustained injuries on both of his elbows in the incident.

The case is classified under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants, Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act and Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, he said. -Bernama